Charges filed in Elberta High School fight

ELBERTA, Ala. (WKRG) — An Elberta High School student faces second-degree assault charges after a fight earlier this week with another student.

Elberta Interim Police Chief Brandon Booker could not confirm if the student was in custody but did say no weapons were involved in the fight. The names of the students involved are not being released due to their ages.

Wednesday afternoon a fight broke out in a bathroom outside of the gymnasium. One student was airlifted to a local hospital with what is described as serious head injuries. He remains in the hospital according to Booker.