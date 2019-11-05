Charges filed following burglaries in Gulf Shores

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) – Gulf Shores Police confirm charges are being filed against juveniles accused of breaking and entering into vehicles last month. Police tell us the crimes happened north of the Intracoastal Waterway.

PRESS RELEASE:

On October 26, 2019, dozens of residents woke up to find their vehicles had been entered illegally overnight. GSPD Detectives are investigating 28 cases of Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (13A-8-11) and 2 vehicle thefts, all believed to have been committed by the same suspects.

Detectives were able to identify the drivers of both stolen vehicles and charges are being filed on those cases today. Two juveniles from Pensacola, Florida will be charged with one count each of Receiving stolen property in the first degree (13A-8-17).

These juveniles are believed to belong to a group of suspects recently arrested in Escambia County, Florida. Officials there have arrested eight individuals involved in a multi-jurisdictional vehicle burglary, vehicle theft, and armed robbery ring.

These cases are still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Nick Corcoran at 251-968-2431 or ncorcoran@gulfshoresal.gov .

Residents are reminded to always lock car doors when exiting their vehicle. Valuables should never be left in plain sight.

