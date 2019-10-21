Charges expected in custody exchange shoot-out

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — A frightening situation at the height of rush hour on a Friday night with guns drawn and fired multiple times in a very public and busy area of the Causeway.

“There was a custody exchange,” says Spanish Fort Police Chief David Edgar. “So far we don’t see there was any indication that the two parties that were shooting at each other even knew each other.”

Police say the father and grandmother of the child drove from Bay Minette to return the one-year-old to its mother from Mobile, who brought along her new boyfriend. “Part of what plays into this is self-defense for one of the individuals. We’re still trying to determine primary aggressor and we’ll go from there.”

Police say multiple shots were fired, hitting at least one of the vehicles that the child was in. “The potential charges are discharging a firearm into a vehicle, assault second, reckless endangerment among others,” Edgar said.

Both shooters were hit during the exchange and have already been released from the hospital. “It appears one of both has prior convictions that would preclude them from possessing firearms.”

Both weapons, a shotgun and a handgun, are in the custody of the police. Both men are said to be cooperating with the investigation.

LATEST STORIES