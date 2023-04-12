FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s known as the Triangle Property because of its shape, bordering Scenic 98, Veterans Drive and Highway 98.

“We want to put some passive trails through there, outdoor classrooms, give people some access to be able to see Fly Creek through there, some bird watching areas,” said Fairhope Mayor Sherry Sullivan.

This week City of Fairhope officials unveiled a new masterplan for the site, including an underground tunnel that will connect two properties and a new purpose for a home that was donated to the city late last year.

“That house is going to be where parking is, maybe a nature center and then the trailhead and everything will start there so it’s a little bit different than people thought it would be,” Sullivan explained.

That’s all part of phase one, but Sullivan expects there to be several phases before the $1 million project is completed. It’s funded through a GOMESA grant, the Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act which allows those dollars to go towards conservation and restoration projects. The design group presented their plans to the city council during Monday night’s meeting.

“The next step is we’re going to meet with the steering committee. We’re going to start taking some public comment, letting people give their feedback on the conceptual plan and then from there we’ll take it back to the city council for final approval and then we’ll start going out to bid,” said Mayor Sullivan.

Work is expected to start later this year.