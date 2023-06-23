FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Delivery trucks continue to cause problems for drivers on Section Street in Fairhope.

“You just can’t see. You have to really pull out into the road,” said Mayor Sherry Sullivan.

Trucks are parked in the center turn lane during peak hours of the day, sometimes having to block traffic just for delivery drivers to do their job.

“You have to have deliveries and we don’t have a lot of back alleyways to allow them to load into the back of a lot of these businesses, so they have to park in the front,” said Sullivan.

That’s why Mayor Sherry Sullivan said the traffic committee and city council are looking to designate more delivery zones in the downtown district starting with changes to Pine Street.

“Anytime we can optimize parking or put a loading zone in to make it safe for everybody who’s using downtown that is what we’d like to do,” she explained.

A decision to turn Pine Street into a one-way route will likely be made during Monday night’s city council meeting. Mayor Sullivan said it will allow for more space and make the drive safer with less obstructions when drivers are turning onto Section Street.

“There’s also a pedestrian crossing there, so everything we’re doing is to make it safer for our pedestrians and for the people who are driving through downtown,” said Sullivan.

Delivery zones have already been added on De La Mare Ave. and more could be designated downtown later this year.