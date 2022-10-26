DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Mardi Gras is a big part of life on the Gulf Coast. Each year thousands of people line the streets in Olde Towne Daphne, catching throws and letting the good times roll.

“We’ve got one organization that’s over 22 years parading, the Shadow Barons,” said Daphne Mayor Robin LeJeune. “The Apollo’s Mystic Ladies is right behind that.”

As the celebrations grow each year, LeJeune wants to take a closer look at the city’s current ordinance, though, and make a few changes.

“We’re trying to be more common sense,” said LeJeune. “Somebody trying to throw a 5lb bag at somebody, or something like that, we want to be a little more cautious.”

Right now, there are no restrictions on how heavy throws can be, but Mayor LeJeune would like to keep throws under 2lbs. He said there haven’t been any issues in the past, but he wants to make sure everyone stays safe.

“The organizations are very good at policing themselves,” LeJeune explain. “Our police officers work with the organizations as they walk along the parade. If they see something out of line they let the organization know.”

The Daphne City Council will vote on the changes next month on November 7. Another change would do away with outdated language in the current ordinance. One item in particular prohibits moonpies made in other countries from being thrown. LeJeune said it’s been 20+ years since the ordinance has been reviewed.

“We don’t know what the timeframe was at that time, what was going on or if there was an issue,” LeJeune added. “This is really just clarifying it and cleaning it up so they have a better understanding of what they need to do.”