Changes coming to Baldwin County Public Schools as COVID numbers rise

BAY MINETTE. Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin County Public Schools Superintendent Eddie Tyler says more than 200 employees of the school system are out because of COVID and the numbers are continuing to rise. He calls that a “significant and troubling” development.

In hopes of helping with COVID recovery and protocols, he announced students and staff will get a two-day holiday Monday and Tuesday. Monday is already a federal holiday, Martin Luther King Day, and students were supposed to be out Tuesday for an E-learning day. With rising COVID cases among school staff, Tyler decided staff would stay home Tuesday as well. He says with employee numbers continuing to climb, closing schools because of a lack of teachers is a real possibility. He hopes a four-day break will help reverse those numbers.

Students and staff will return on Wednesday. Tyler says he has not made a decision yet on whether they will be required to wear masks when classes resume. He will make that decision by 5 p.m. Monday.