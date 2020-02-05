Champion Daphne dance team only formed recently

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Members of a dance team in Baldwin County are world champions. The Jubilee Girls Dance Team won first place in a dance competition in Orlando. Video in this story shows the Jubilee Girls Dance Team doing the routine that won them all silver jackets and made them World Champions in Varsity Open Competition at the UDA Worlds in Orlando. It’s a big step for a team that was only formed last year.

“Last year, we only competed with six girls in a different branch and this was our first year in world competition and now we have ten girls and have a world title,” said Junior Anna Claire Kinsey, one of the team captains. They continue to practice back home and in addition to this team, they’re also part of different dance studios, adding to an already hectic workload for the girls.

“With the support from the administration it’s all a big family here and for it to come to fruition for the girls’ hard work to pay off,” Coach Melinda Summerlin said. It’s a proud moment for the whole team.

“We have medals and our trophy and will go back next year to try and defend it,” Summerlin said. She says the victory was a surprise in some ways as they went up against teams from across the country and the world. Next year will be the first year the team has senior students as the girls continue their fancy footwork and dance moves.

