Chamber says ‘free VIP tickets’ to Gulf Coast Hot Air Balloon Festival is a scam

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — If you’ve received a Facebook message saying you’ve won free VIP tickets to the Gulf Coast Hot Air Balloon Festival the weekend of May 7, the South Baldwin Chamber of Commerce says it’s not legit.

Events Coordinator Rachel Spear says there are no current contests offering such a prize, and that the message is coming from a bogus account, despite how real it may look.

“Unbelievably frustrating,” she said. “My team and I have spent a lot of hours into the night monitoring all of our pages.”

She says it starts with a Facebook message that gives you a phone number; the phone number leads to a dead-end voicemail box; users then get a text message with a link to the below form, which ultimately asks for a photo of your driver’s license and your Social Security Number.