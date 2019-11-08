Chalk Art Festival coming to the Wharf this weekend

Orange Beach, AL

WHAT:

The cool-ish crisp days of fall and a kaleidoscope of colors are coming to The Wharf this November for our inaugural Chalk Art Festival! Bring the season to life down Main Street with your colorful Ocean-themed creations. You can start your own sidewalk masterpiece for only $5 or stand by and watch the pros create their works of art! Prizes will be awarded to the best design in each category. “We are thrilled to announce our newest event this year — the Chalk Art Festival — and believe it will be a fun occasion for all ages to come out and compete for the best ocean-themed chalk design,” said Sheena Mizell, marketing and public relations director at The Wharf. “There is something for everyone happening this Fall, and we invite both visitors and locals to join us as we celebrate the season.”

WHO:

This spectacular event is for children and adults of all ages. The award categories are: Ages 5-10; 11-14; 15 & up; or a Family of 4.

WHEN:

Saturday, Nov. 9 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

WHERE:

The Wharf at Orange Beach, Main Street 23101 Canal Rd. Orange Beach, AL 36561

COST:

The cost is $5 per person. You can pre-register here. DEADLINE TO PRE-REGISTER: Friday, Nov. 1, 2019

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Sheena Mizell – onsite contact SheenaM@alwharf.com 251.224.1000 Jamie Day Montgomery jamieday@bigcom.com 205.322.5646 ext. 543

About The Wharf:

Located in beautiful Orange Beach, The Wharf is the Gulf Coast’s premier destination resort and Marina. The Wharf features a unique selection of shopping, dining and entertainment options, including restaurants, boutiques and stores, a 15-screen movie theater, 112-foot tall Ferris wheel, and live music at The Wharf’s 9,600 seat Amphitheater. No matter the time of year, The Wharf is the ultimate family-friendly vacation destination. For more information visit alwharf.com.

