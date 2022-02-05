BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — A gathering will be held Saturday to memorialize what has been described as the only documented lynching in Baldwin County between 1877 to 1950. The Baldwin County Community Remembrance Project Coalition is holding an event at Courthouse Square in Bay Minette for the dedication marker in honor of Reuben Sims. That will be at 10 Saturday morning.

According to newspaper clippings from 1904, Sims was one of four men suspected in the death of a local doctor. An account from the Prattville Progress says Sims was hanged and shot by, in their words, “an infuriated populace.” Subsequent newspaper clippings from the era indicate no one was prosecuted for the death of Sims.