BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The head of Fairhope charity focused on helping Ukrainian orphans is continuing the mission near the eastern European warzone. The mission of Roads of Hope changed with the invasion. We’ve been following the story of their work for a few years.

In the past, they’ve brought Ukrainian and Russian orphans to the gulf coast and helped in adoption efforts. This past weekend CEO Joe Savage traveled to Moldova–a country on Ukraine’s southwestern border where thousands of refugees are ending up as they flee westward.

When the Russian invasion started, Roads of Hope changed its focus to helping as many people as they can who are displaced and hurt by the war. Sunday, Savage spoke at their Easter Service at a refugee center. He says they have 500 refugees in some of the nearly 50 children’s homes they support and 2,000 people coming to their refugee center, he says the Moldovans are doing amazing work. Savage says he’s there for another week and plans on returning home then.

For more information on Joe Savage’s journey and how you can donate you can click here.