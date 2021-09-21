Central Baldwin votes for new tax for schools, unofficial results show

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Unofficial early results show that voters in central Baldwin County favored a tax hike to provide additional resources to five elementary schools, one middle school and one high school.

Those numbers, provided by the Baldwin County Probate Office, show 848 voted for the proposed tax, with 832 voting against.

According to Chris Kerby, chair of the Central Baldwin Education Committee, the tax increase is expected to cost property owners about $5 a month and raise about $750,000 to give students at those schools opportunities on par with students at other schools in the county.

Eddie Tyler, superintendent of schools, was excited about the unofficial election results.

“It’s nights like these that make me so very Baldwin Proud!” Tyler wrote. “Go Bears!”

Tyler thanked area mayors and principals, Robertsdale High School’s Joe Sharp in particular. Tyler also thanked parents for voting.

“Most importantly I want to say thank you to all of our parents who got together, campaigned and worked hard alongside these other individuals to bring about a real change for the future of Robertsdale.”