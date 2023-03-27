BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Central Baldwin Sunset Rotary provided photos of the assistance they are providing in Amory, Miss. after at least 23 people were killed during last Friday night’s tornadoes.

The towns of Silver City and Rolling Fork were hit hard by the tornadoes resulting in “devastation all around.“

The organization brought up supplies and generators.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is also providing assistance in parts of Mississippi. MCSO sent a cooker trailer, chainsaws and a K-9 unit for search and rescue efforts.