Central Baldwin property tax vote for schools set for Tuesday

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) The future of five central Baldwin elementary schools along with a middle school and a high school will be in the hands of voters when they go to the polls Tuesday to vote for or against a 3-mil property tax increase.

“Ours are actually lower than almost anywhere else,” says Elsanor resident Cindy Atkins. “So, if it’s to benefit the schools I’m all for it.”

Not everybody feels that way. “I just bought my house. That’s why I left Minnesota they kept taxing, taxing, taxing.”

Chris Kerby chairs the Central Baldwin Education Committee. Tuesday’s vote is the culmination of efforts to give Central Baldwin students the same chances and choices as students in other parts of the county. “We feel like we want just as much opportunity for our children as the Spanish Fort and Fairhope district who have already passed this. We want our children to have that opportunity.”





If passed the tax increase is expected to cost property owners about 5 dollars more a month and raise about 750 thousand dollars to be used for the immediate academic needs of students according to Kerby. “If we start now and get these kids equipped then they will be more ready citizens. They will be ready for high school and come out and be better community members.”

Polls open at 7 o’clock Tuesday morning. Only voters in Baldwin County voting district 5 are eligible to cast a ballot.

If the measure passes it would be on the books for eight years and then voters would head back to the polls to renew or discontinue the increase.