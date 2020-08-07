Census numbers in Baldwin County still trickling in

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin County is a unique place with a lot to offer, but county commissioner Joe Davis says what we have doesn’t come without a price.

“Funding sources for the things that make our quality of life what it is, what it needs to be is funded by billions of dollars from the federal, state and other agencies to help us grow in a way that will enhance what I refer to as paradise,” said Davis.

That’s why he’s pushing for residents to complete the 2020 Census. Right now numbers are trickling in, but he believes we can do much better.

“In order to get the infrastructure that we need, we’ve got to make sure that everybody gets counted,” Davis added.

Soon, the “foot soldiers” as Davis refers to them as, will he going door to door for a final push. COVID-19 has slowed the process some, but in the coming days those who haven’t already responded to the Census will get a visit.

“These people will readily identify who they are and why they’re there,” said Commissioner Davis.

The 2020 Census cutoff date has been pushed back due to the pandemic, but Davis urges everyone who hasn’t submitted their information to do so soon.

“Baldwin County is the oldest county. It’s the largest county geographically and with census data projections it could become the fourth largest county in the State of Alabama,” he said.

