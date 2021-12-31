Cell tower catches fire in Gulf Shores

Baldwin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — People on their cell phones might expect some service interruptions in south Baldwin County. A cell tower caught fire before 9 Friday morning. According to a Facebook post from the City of Gulf Shores, the tower is located near Clubhouse Drive and West 2nd Street.

The tower has been taken offline and a crew has been dispatched to fix it. The post from the city says emergency service communications have not been affected and the fire has been extinguished. Smoke could be seen billowing from the tower high in the air.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories