Cell tower catches fire in Gulf Shores

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — People on their cell phones might expect some service interruptions in south Baldwin County. A cell tower caught fire before 9 Friday morning. According to a Facebook post from the City of Gulf Shores, the tower is located near Clubhouse Drive and West 2nd Street.

The tower has been taken offline and a crew has been dispatched to fix it. The post from the city says emergency service communications have not been affected and the fire has been extinguished. Smoke could be seen billowing from the tower high in the air.