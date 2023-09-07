SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – He just celebrated his 6th birthday in July.

“He was the most brightest light in the room. He did more than what other physicians thought he could do,” said Preston McIntosh, Jack’s dad. “He absolutely loved Taylor Swift. He was a die-hard swiftie as they say. He loved watching Avenger movies,” his mom, Jen McIntosh added.

Jack Stone McIntosh was a fighter throughout his young life, battling Malignant Migrating Partial Seizures of Infancy. It’s a rare form of epilepsy with only around 100 cases confirmed worldwide. But, through the treatments Jack would still smile, staying positive with his parents by his side every step of the way.

“Definitely enjoyed all of the things that we did go out and do that wasn’t inside of the hospital. Even when we are inside of the hospital he definitely made an impact on the people there and we made the best of it,” his dad explained. “We were told there was no way possible he would survive his second birthday,” his mom continued.

But, Jack proved everyone wrong. When he wasn’t in the hospital he liked to fish and go camping. He also participated in the Krewe of Kindness Mardi Gras Ball which promotes special needs inclusion across the Gulf Coast. Sadly, two weeks ago on Aug. 24, Jack passed away. His parents say he gained his Angel wings.

“I’m pretty sure he’s up there with his dog, Sadie, and fishing on a lake somewhere,” Preston McIntosh said.

On Saturday, Sept. 16 at 11 a.m. a service to celebrate Jack’s life will be held at Faith Family Fellowship in Spanish Fort. His family wants to say thank you for the love and support they’ve received through the years and reflect on the good times they shared together.

“He is such a lovely kid, such a wonderful smile and I’m glad that he brought happiness to people’s lives,” he added. “Jack should be the definition of hope and strength,” his mom said.