MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mardi Gras is well underway and celebrations are taking place all over the coast but not all of them are exactly kid-friendly.

For those looking for a fun day out with the family, Gulf State Park in Gulf Shores will host the family fun day this weekend. The event will feature arts & crafts, obstacle courses and more, according to the event site page. Visitors can also meet with the Nature Center’s animal ambassadors or go on a tour of a marine resource boat with the enforcement officers who work on them.

Family fun day is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. and last until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12. and will take place at the beach pavilion at Gulf State Park 20115 State Park Road in Gulf Shores. This will be the 4th time family fun day has been held.

Wondering what other events are happening during the Mardi Gras season? Check out WKRG’s parade schedule to see when to be there and where to park.