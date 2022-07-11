ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — A business owner in Baldwin County, along with a second person, was arrested after deputies conducted search warrants at his home and CBD business, according to officials with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.
On Friday, July 9, the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force executed two search warrants, where they found multiple types of drugs. One of the search warrants was for Brandon Stokes’, 28, home near Vance Lane in Fairhope. The second warrant was for Stoke’s business “The Casual Dispensary,” which is a CBD shop in Robertsdale.
At Stoke’s home, deputies said they found cocaine, ecstasy, LSD, marijuana, firearms and drug paraphernalia. Deputies said they found marijuana at Stokes’ business, along with some items that were suspected of having a controlled substance. Those items will be sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences to get tested, according to officials.
Stokes was charged with:
- Trafficking in amphetamine
- Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance x2
- Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance with the Intent to Distribute
- Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Possession of Marijuana First-degree
- Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
A second man, Michah Dangelo, 22, was charged with:
- Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Possession of Marijuana Second-degree
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Officials said the search warrants were served after a long investigation that had uncovered evidence of illegal drug activity.
