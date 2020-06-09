Causeway still closed, flooded through rush hour Monday, Bayway gridlocked

Baldwin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) — Cristobal may have come and gone, but its impacts remained throughout most of the day Monday.

Water still covered the Causeway, angry bay waves continued to crass over the barrier walls and into the road.

“I’ve never seen it cross like that,” said Christopher Devall.

With the Bayway being the only option across the Mobile Bay, the interstate was packed throughout the day.

Multiple accidents contributed to the traffic jams.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories