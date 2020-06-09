Causeway still closed, flooded through rush hour Monday, Bayway gridlocked

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) — Cristobal may have come and gone, but its impacts remained throughout most of the day Monday.

Water still covered the Causeway, angry bay waves continued to crass over the barrier walls and into the road.

“I’ve never seen it cross like that,” said Christopher Devall.

With the Bayway being the only option across the Mobile Bay, the interstate was packed throughout the day.

Multiple accidents contributed to the traffic jams.

