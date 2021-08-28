Causeway restaurants prepare for Hurricane Ida and inevitable flooding

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Hurricane Ida is expected to make landfall in Louisiana, but the storm’s effects are also expected here in Mobile and Baldwin counties. The causeway, in particular, is a prime spot for flooding and damage.

For places along the causeway like Ed’s Seafood, they’re making normal tropical storm preps, making sure everything is secure and preparing for the inevitable flooding. Owner Pete Blohme says it’s nothing new to get in those last-minute storm preps, bracing for potential damage while remembering past storms.

“We do deal with a lot of parking lot flooding, even just high tide with the north wind in the mix it’s concerning because it can cause a lot of damages so we’re not numb to it,” Blohme said.

As we saw with Sally and Zeta last year, extensive power outages with food storage can cost a lot.

“If you don’t get physical damage, just losing power for an extended period it can cost you a lot of money, and so not only do you lose sales, you have thousands and thousands of dollars’ worth of product. You lose it as well… becomes detrimental,” Blohme said.

Overall, they say they know what to do and are preparing for what will come, whether it involves wrestling alligators in their parking like after Cristobal or dealing with flood damage, they feel like they’re ready. As a precautionary measure, Ed’s will be closed tomorrow, and they’re on standby for Monday just as many other businesses have done ahead of Hurricane Ida.