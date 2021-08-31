Causeway businesses look to reopen after days of flooding

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – On Tuesday morning it was tough to tell where the water starts and where it ends on the causeway, but by mid-morning most of the water had receded giving hope to business owners who are ready to reopen.

“We deal with flooding a lot,” said Pete Blohme who owns Ed’s Seafood Shed.

Hurricane Ida pushed water from Mobile Bay onto the causeway by Sunday morning as the strong category 4 storm made landfall to the west. In some spots, the water rose a few feet as the storm surge took over the causeway.

Businesses closed Saturday night and prepped for what Ida could bring to the Gulf Coast. Luckily, no major damage was reported along the causeway. By lunchtime, on Tuesday all lanes of traffic reopened.

“It’s so unpredictable. You pray for the best and prepare for the worst,” Blohme added.

His restaurant weathered the storm, but that doesn’t mean there’s not a loss.

“We’re going to lose some product. Even though we iced things down there are perishables that we have to deal with. Our gas tanks floated around. We have got to get those reconnected,” he continued.

Blohme, like many causeway business owners, plans to reopen his restaurant quickly. Closing for a couple of days will have an impact on his business, but Blohme knows the real impact is to our west.

“We have to delays trucks, we have to delay schedules, orders. There’s a lot that goes into it. Our thoughts and our prayers are with all the people in Louisiana and Mississippi that really got beat up, but it’s all perspective you know,” he said.