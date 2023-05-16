LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Security camera video shows a Ford F-250 pickup drive up to the ATM at the Alabama Credit Union just off Highway 59 in downtown Loxley around three o’clock Sunday morning.

A man uses a crowbar to tear off the face of the machine. A tow line is attached, the truck backs up, and just like that the money, the machine and the suspects are gone.

“Looking at their actions on the camera, it looked planned,” said Loxley Police Investigator Zach Kuiken. “It was very calculated. They acted very swiftly. It seemed to be a very quick execution in what they were doing.”

Image captured on security camera of ATM theft in Loxley.

Thirty minutes earlier police say the same suspects were creeping around the back of Wholesale Solutions, a car dealership about two blocks away.

As one man walks up to the back door he looks straight into the camera. That security system captured that same F-250 leaving the lot and crashing through the back gate.

“They had a staging area down the road where they rigged the truck up with the tow rigging and then came back to the credit union,” says Kuiken.

Police believe there are a total of three suspects, two seen on security camera footage and a getaway driver in a dark-colored SUV and they are still out there.

“We definitely want to let the public know and let other municipalities know that this recently occurred. We don’t want it to happen in their jurisdiction,” says Kuiken.

Police say they got away with thousands of dollars in cash and put the total cost to the credit union at 160 thousand dollars.