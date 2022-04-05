ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — “Oh. That ain’t going to be good.”

When Taylor Means walked out of his lunch meeting in Orange Beach, it took him a second to realize what he was seeing.

“One of the guys said I don’t think that barge has anything attached to it. I was like surely it does and after you look at it you see it is just floating down the canal.”

A barge was loose on the Intracoastal Waterway near the toll bridge. Cell phone cameras were rolling as a tugboat seemingly appeared from nowhere.

“It was hauling,” says Means. “I’ve never seen a tug boat go that fast,” but not before the barge barely misses a yacht moored at the end of the dock.

“It came about a few feet from a nice yacht on the corner,” says Means. “He’d been saying his prayers I guess. It barely missed it and almost hit the pier.”

The tugboat and crew make it to the barge just as it appears to hit the protective bumper around the toll bridge pilings. “Once it hit that barrier it just pinned it up against there they had a crew that got it secured and took it back somewhere,” says Means.

All of it while traffic drove over the drama playing out below.