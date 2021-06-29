Caught on Camera: Person setting cars on fire in Robertsdale

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Robertsdale Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating and identifying the man seen on home surveillance video appearing to light a car on fire.

On June 20, police received “several calls” about a man setting fires to three vehicles in the area of Gemstone Drive.

Witnesses say he was wearing white pants, a dark-colored shirt – and driving the dark, four-door car pictured below.

Anyone with information is asked to call Corporal Overstreet at (251) 947-2222.

