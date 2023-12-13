SILVERHILL, Ala. (WKRG) — A family is missing their four-legged member this holiday season after a person entered their home and took them.

Rags, a deaf dog, was taken from a home in the Silverhill community, and it was all caught on camera.

In the video, a person wearing a ski mask and hoodie can be seen walking onto the porch before opening the door and walking inside. The person is then inside the home for about five seconds before they are seen walking back out holding the dog by its collar.

The end of the video shows the person walking the dog out to the fence and leaving with it. Rags Airtag and collar were found a distance from where he went missing.

