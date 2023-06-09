DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Daphne Police Department said they arrested a woman Friday after she was caught on surveillance footage rummaging through a storage unit, allegedly stealing items and trying to sell them.

Joyce Lowe is charged with third degree burglary.

DPD said they received a call Tuesday afternoon abut a possible burglary at Colonial self-storage units. Chief Brian Gulsby with DPD says the Lowe stole valuables.

“His [storage unit owner] sports cards were missing, like baseball, basketball, professional hockey, that type of thing,” Gulsby said.

Soon after the alleged theft, the owner of a card shop in Spanish Fort called police to report a woman trying to sell $15,000 worth of sports cards.

“She sent some pictures to the store owner that she was trying to sell and he of course turned those over to us and one of the officers noticed that there was an ice chest in one of the photos that had a name on it,” said Gulsby. “So he did some googling and researched social media and was able to find the person with the name which led him to the burglary suspect.”

Police arrested Lowe Friday morning. The cards were found in a storage unit in the same complex and were returned to their owner.