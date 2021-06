DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Daphne Police are looking for two suspects they say are responsible for several vehicle breaking and entering cases in the area of Pecan Court.

Police say the two were entering unlocked cars during the early morning hours of June 1, 2021.

If you recognize either person or have information related to these crimes, please contact the Detective Unit at 251-620-0150 or through Daphne Police Facebook Messenger.