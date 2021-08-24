Catalytic converter thefts continue to frustrate law enforcement, victims

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The latest haul of catalytic converters, seven of them, sit at the criminal investigation division of the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.



37-year-old Jonathan Hunter and 36-year-old Stephanie Newland from Ashland, TN face charges for breaking and entering into vehicles, possession of burglary tools and drug charges.

Jonathan Hunter and Stephanie Newland remain behind bars in Baldwin County after allegedly hitting a business in Foley.

“Based on the amount of equipment they had in their vehicle that was their thing running around and cutting them off whatever vehicles they could,” says Baldwin County Sheriff’s Capt. Clint Cadenhead.

It’s a crime that frustrates law enforcement. “You got to almost catch them in the act of doing it,” Cadenhead said.

It’s an expensive crime for victims. “It goes anywhere from $350 to thousands of dollars, couple thousand dollars on certain vehicles,” said Paul Doering owner of Doering Tires. “Catalytic converter theft has gotten to be rampant in this area lately. In the last couple of years, it’s gotten really bad.”

Doering should know — he not only replaces the converters on damaged vehicles, but he’s also been a victim. “They sawed the catalytic converter off my service truck, in my parking lot, over the weekend and sitting right beside the highway here.”





The moneymaker for the crooks is the precious metals inside the converter like platinum. “There are many many reputable companies that do buy these, but there are less reputable businesses that are also purchasing for the black market,” Cadenhead said.

Police say the Tennessee couple was caught red-handed, but returning what they allegedly took is nearly impossible, leaving the victims to pay the price for somebody else’s crime.

High-profile vehicles like trucks and vans are the most popular targets because thieves can get under them easier. Police say if you can park your vehicles in a garage, do so. If not park in a well-lit area and preferably near a security camera.