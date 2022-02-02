ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Baldwin Connect Career Expo is coming to Robertsdale later this month. The Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce is currently looking for businesses who want to participate.

Baldwin County Public School students are participating in the expo, with different grade levels attending on certain dates.

The career expo will be held at the Baldwin County Coliseum in Robertsdale February 15th-16th. The event will be open to the general public on February 15th from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m.

For more information on registering your business click here.