(UPDATE 3:49 p.m.): According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the westbound lanes are now open, but the eastbound lanes remain closed at this time.

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A stretch of Interstate 10 near the 57-mile marker in Baldwin County is blocked, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The eastbound and westbound lanes are closed to traffic after a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian occurred around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

ALEA said the lanes are blocked for an undetermined amount of time.

ALEA troopers are on the scene investigating.

