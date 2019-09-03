Car recovered, victim out of hospital in Daphne shooting

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) There is still a lot we don’t know about the Thursday night shooting that left one man shot multiple times and in the middle of Park Drive and another on his way to the emergency room at Thomas Hospital.

Daphne police say the unidentified victim is out of the hospital and will be okay.

Meanwhile, police got a break over the weekend when they recovered that gray Acura seen in that emergency room security camera footage. It is now in a Daphne impound lot after being discovered abandoned at a storage unit facility.

Police believe there was some sort of argument at Park City Park when the shooting occurred. As for a motive, that’s another part of the investigation that is not being made public, yet.