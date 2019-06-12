Captured on camera: Daphne Waffle House armed robbery

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) In a matter of seconds, “in and out in less than a minute,” a gunman comes through the door, fires a shot and customers scramble. “You can see them getting under here as far as they can to get away from the bad guy with the gun,” says Sgt. Jason Vannoy as he reviews security camera footage.

It happened just before 3 a.m. at the Waffle House off Highway 90 near I-10 in Daphne.

While customers still cower under the counter, he moves to the cash register. He gets away with a hand full of cash before running away into the darkness.

Police are continuing to look for that gunman and the truck and driver that dropped him off. That truck is believed to be an older model Chevrolet or GMC. “There is no bumper on it and the tailgate is like that bondo color.” That could be the key to finding the suspects, and they really want to get these guys. “From how quickly he’s in and out and from the way he moves and how he conducts himself in there, it is very, very likely that he has done this before,” says Vannoy.

Police would like to make sure he doesn’t have a chance to do this again.

The gunman is believed to be a younger black man, slender build and the gun he was using an AK-47.