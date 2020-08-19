Candidates for mayor ready for Tuesday’s election in Daphne

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Several candidates are running for mayor in Daphne and we’re less than a week away from the election.

“I’m a 34-year combat veteran from the Air Force. A retired colonel. I moved to Daphne 12 years ago. My wife is from this area,” said Steve Carey, who campaigned near Lake Forest Wednesday morning.

Carey is not only the owner of CertaPro Painters, he’s hoping to become the city’s next mayor.

“We need to have a clear plan. Whether it’s what we do with Old Towne Daphne, whether it’s storm water drainage, or how we take care of the bay,” he said.

Current mayor Dane Haygood decides not to run for re-election this year. Now, three candidates are vying for the job.

“We’ve been a part of Daphne and it’s been a part of our lives for so long,” said Robin LeJeune.

LeJeune is also a business owner on the Eastern Shore. He’s also served on the city council for the last 8 years.

“My goal is to make sure we keep the charm and keep it where people want to come here,” he added.

Another name on the ballot is Selena Vaughn.

“What’s really important to Daphne is our infrastructure and our city services and our public works department is straining to keep up,” she said.

Selena has lived in Daphne for 28 years and has served on committees and boards for 14 years.

WKRG News 5 will have full election coverage next Tuesday.

LATEST STORIES: