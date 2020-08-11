Candidate forum bans questions about allegations Spanish Fort mayor slapped city employee

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Eastern Shore voters can learn more about candidates for local office tonight. Candidate forums are planned tonight in Daphne, Spanish Fort, and Fairhope.

In Spanish Fort, organizers say one topic is off limits. The Common Sense Campaign is hosting a mayoral and city council candidate forum Tuesday night at six.

You can watch in person on the lawn or parking lot of the Fort Park. Interestingly enough, they specifically say since incumbent Mayor Mike McMillian is under investigation for allegedly slapping a former employee they are forbidding questions on that issue or signs related to it. Video of the incident leaked online last week.

“Because Mayor McMillan’s case is under investigation, no questions will be asked about it during the Forum. Similarly, no signs or posters referring to the issue will be allowed. Any other form of bringing up the issue will result in our asking you to leave, so please cooperate with us on this issue” — FB Event post

The event will also be streamed.

Also at six, the Eastern Shore Chamber Of Commerce is hosting a Fairhope mayoral candidate forum, that will be streamed live on their Facebook page.

They are also hosting a Daphne mayoral forum at the same time, that will also be streamed.

LATEST STORIES