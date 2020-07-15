Canceling National Shrimp Festival ‘best for everyone involved’

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — For the first time since Hurricane Ivan in 2004, the National Shrimp Festival in Gulf Shores has been canceled.

The annual crustacean celebration pumps more than $40 million into the local economy and draws hundreds of thousands to the Gulf Coast every second weekend in October with food vendors and artists coming from all over the country for the fall festival.

After weeks of consideration, organizers decided to pull the plug on this year’s festival before it was too late.

“I know the cancellation of the Shrimp Festival, and I know that the cancellation is going to add to the negative economic impact down here. The concern was just too great to keep pressing forward with it knowing the risk that may come,” says Chairman Spencer Cade. He added the canceling of the festival was in the best interest of the festival and everyone involved.

