ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG)– The City of Orange Beach has finally been approved to start the expansion of Canal Road East.

Imagine driving on Canal Road not having to wait in long traffic, well that will come true in just a few months. The City of Orange Beach has noticed frequent traffic jams, fender benders and even some drivers making illegal turns, and they’re ready to make a change.

“The council in Orange Beach has approved the Canal Rd East project which is widening and adding a center turn lane and a roundabout, John G. Walton is the contractor. This will be mobilizing in about 4 to 6 weeks so let’s say end of August, early September,” said City Administrator of Orange Beach Ken Grimes.

The project will start at Doc’s Seafood on Highway 161 and will end near Wilson Blvd., making it a 1.1 mile project.

Canal Road is the main route used to get to schools, and with classes starting in two weeks, the City of Orange Beach has agreed to accommodate the daily commuters.

“There will be no permanent lane closures during drop off and pick up times and that they will maintain those lane closures to be very minimal when it doesn’t impact the parents, timing is everything because they have to go from there to the high school which is on the western end of the city so hopefully all of that will flow very well,” said Grimes.

The project is predicted to take a year and a half. The City is excited for this project to reduce vehicle incidents.