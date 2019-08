It has never been easier to get where you need to go! These days all you need is a phone, and you can order a ride to pretty much anywhere. Some parents are also using this technology to order a ride for their kids to get from point A to point B. But according to both Uber and Lyft's policies, it's not allowed, and now some drivers are turning kids away when they show up for the ride.

"My personal policy is I am not doing it," said Uber and Lyft driver, Ali Merre.