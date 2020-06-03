Call for Unity scheduled in Bay Minette

Baldwin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Organizers in Bay Minette have put together a peaceful demonstration honoring George Floyd on Friday.

The ‘Call for Unity: Silent Lay in Peace’ will take place at Blackburn Park starting at 6:00 p.m. There will be guest speakers and a prayer. Demonstrators will silently lay/kneel for 8 minutes starting at 6:19 to honor Floyd.

Floyd was killed in police custody last week.

This event has received a permit from the city and is separate from a protest originally scheduled for Wednesday in Bay Minette.

Organizers are asking those who attend to bring a mask, and social distancing will be enforced.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Trending Stories