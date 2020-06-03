Call for Unity scheduled in Bay Minette

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Organizers in Bay Minette have put together a peaceful demonstration honoring George Floyd on Friday.

The ‘Call for Unity: Silent Lay in Peace’ will take place at Blackburn Park starting at 6:00 p.m. There will be guest speakers and a prayer. Demonstrators will silently lay/kneel for 8 minutes starting at 6:19 to honor Floyd.

Floyd was killed in police custody last week.

This event has received a permit from the city and is separate from a protest originally scheduled for Wednesday in Bay Minette.

Organizers are asking those who attend to bring a mask, and social distancing will be enforced.

