Call for Unity scheduled in Bay Minette

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Organizers in Bay Minette have put together a peaceful demonstration honoring George Floyd on Friday.
The ‘Call for Unity: Silent Lay in Peace’ will take place at Blackburn Park starting at 6:00 p.m. There will be guest speakers and a prayer. Demonstrators will silently lay/kneel for 8 minutes starting at 6:19 to honor Floyd.
Floyd was killed in police custody last week.
This event has received a permit from the city and is separate from a protest originally scheduled for Wednesday in Bay Minette.
Organizers are asking those who attend to bring a mask, and social distancing will be enforced.
