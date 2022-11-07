DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s the kind of vehicle that would draw anyone’s attention. An old school bus with its tie-dyed motif and unusual shape. “It had a very loud paint job and had been partially made into a convertible,” said Daphne Police Sgt. Jason Vannoy. “It would attract a lot of attention in any aspect but especially parked in the Target parking lot on a Saturday.”

The smell of burning marijuana coming from the open windows also drew unwanted attention and when police arrived they found Holden Chandler, 28, and Brielle Healey, 23, and what police say was a whole lot of marijuana. “There was 13 pounds of marijuana, a large amount of what’s called “shatter”, a marijuana derivative and then there were mushrooms,” said Vannoy.

Holden Justiss Chandler Brielle Celeste Healey

Police estimate there were also more than 100 joints in a Gucci shoebox. “You certainly can’t make the argument that you were in the bus and didn’t know that was in there,” said Vannoy but that’s exactly what Healy and Chandler did. Admitting to possessing a couple of joints, said Vannoy but nothing else. “We don’t normally encounter that amount.”

The couple traveled to Florida from California where Healey told police she worked as an exotic dancer. They were on their way to Mississippi when they stopped in Daphne to let their dogs out at the dog park and get a bite to eat.

Their bus is now parked in a tow yard. The couple with a mandatory extended stay in Baldwin County on drug trafficking and possession charges.

The estimated value of the drugs found inside the bus was more than 70 thousand dollars. Healey and Chandler remain in the Baldwin County Jail with bonds set at more than 30 thousand dollars each. Their dogs are in the custody of Animal Control until they can resolve their legal challenges.