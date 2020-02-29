Byrne schedules Mobile, Baldwin “Fire Doug Jones” events in final weekend before primary

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s the final weekend before Super Tuesday and the primary election in Alabama. Congressman Bradley Byrne is spending Saturday close to home. Byrne kicked off his “fire Doug Jones” tour yesterday. This morning he’ll have stops in Baldwin and Mobile Counties.

Saturday morning he’ll have a meet and greet at Magnolia Cafe on Highway 59 from 7:30 until 8:30 in Robertsdale. Later in the day, he’ll be in Mobile County at Meat Boss on Cottage Hill Road in Mobile. That stop runs from 11:30 until 12:30.

Byrne is in a competitive race for the Republican nomination for the US Senate. The field also includes former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, former Auburn coach Tommy Tuberville, and former Senate candidate Judge Roy Moore. The primary is Tuesday and with so many high-profile Republicans it seems likely the nomination will go to a primary runoff.