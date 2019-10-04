Byrne calls impeachment inquiry “totally illegitimate”

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Speaking to civic groups across Baldwin County Friday, Congressman Bradley Byrne called the impeachment inquiry “totally illegitimate” and says folks in Washington have bigger issues to tackle rather than trying to impeach the president.

President Trump believes impeachment proceedings in the house will backfire on Democrats he has sent a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi formally objecting to the inquiry.

Congressman Bradley Byrne supports President Trump’s efforts. He says the Justice Department has completed its review and concluded there is no crime. So Byrne asks, what are we doing? “The people around the country are looking and saying we’ve got stuff we expect for you to do about the cost of healthcare, concerns about what is going on at the border. Things overseas are very troubling like what Iran did to Saudi Arabia. While we are dealing with this impeachment flavor-of-the-week, we’re not doing that work.”

The President’s letter to Speaker Pelosi says the White House will not cooperate with the probe.

Latest Stories: