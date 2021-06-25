Buyer beware, vacation rental scam along Alabama beaches

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama beaches are packed, it seems everyone is headed to the beach this summer. Finding a place to stay is a challenge.

“You have literally all of the United States wanting to do summer vacation. Demand is up, availability is tight,” says Kay Maghan with Gulf Shores Orange Beach Tourism.

That makes for a perfect situation for scammers. “Either people have been cancelled on last minute and they’re urgently looking for something or the flipside Hey, I suddenly have a last minute cancellation these dates are available.”

It happened recently to a family from Arkansas. “A family of five showed up excited for their week long rental. They paid the person by check and the person had lifted real estate listings for the house that was for sale and created a fake rental listing.”

Tourism officials are using social media to warn vacationers to be on the lookout, do their homework and always ask to see a local business license which is required by legitimate property owners. “We want to make sure our visitors are taken care of they are not being taken advantage of,” says Maghan.

Folks who believe they have been a victim of this scam are encouraged to report it to the police.