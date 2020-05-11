Busy weekend for Baldwin County firefighters

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) The new color for spring maybe charcoal gray. Dry conditions persist increasing fire dangers throughout the area.

“It’s dry,” says Rickey Fields with Alabama Forestry. “This typically is a wet area where we’re at and it’s actually burning down to mineral soil.”

A woods fire Sunday off Bromley Road near Spanish Fort is a perfect example of what “not” to do, says Fields. “It appears someone was trespassing and took it upon themselves to start a campfire and left it.”

The number of fires has forestry and volunteer fire departments stretched thin. “We’ve sent units to Florida to give them a hand, and we’ve also got this going on here. I just want to stress that everybody needs to be careful and pay attention to what they are doing,” Fields said.

The best hope is for significant rainfall to put an end to the dry conditions but that doesn’t even look like a possibility for at least another week. “These fires are starting to pick up.”

The Bon Secour fire off Kennedy Road is out for now. Forestry will continue to monitor the area, just in case.

