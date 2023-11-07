DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Finding a job isn’t always easy.

“It’s all what you make it,” Joseph Watson said Tuesday. “It is definitely hard, but that’s life.”

On Tuesday, those looking for work connected with employers hoping to find the right job, though, meeting face to face to learn what’s available.

“We have two wastewater collections positions, and we’re really in need because that department is low. That is a hands-on position, but it’s one that’s very rewarding,” Bobby Purvis with Daphne Utilities said.

The Baldwin County Career and Job Fair at the Daphne Civic Center was full of businesses ready to hire. Some positions require experience while others might be easier to get just in time for the holidays.

“Right now, we are looking for everything in a restaurant: Servers, hostess, bartenders,” Cheryl Blohme with PP Hospitality said. “We have opportunities for a sous chef management.”

Some said it’s been tough finding steady work since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, but they’re staying positive and hoping to land a career.

“Trying to find something a little better on my back and what not for the future, so I’m looking in construction and in the industrial side,” Watson said. “I’m actually looking for a career path to get me started to get me to where I want to go.”

More than a dozen businesses from landscaping to hospitals need the extra help. Employers said job fairs like this give them more time and interaction with prospective candidates.

“It wouldn’t be someone in a suit or something on a computer,” Purvis said. “It’s someone face to face that’s actually doing the work daily, and they can talk to them and why I love doing this event.”

If you were unable to make it out on Tuesday, don’t worry. Business managers told WKRG they’re still excited to speak with you if you’re looking for a new job.

