Businesses hiring in Baldwin County, one restaurant hoping new SUV will attract workers

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The conference room was empty Wednesday morning at the Springhill Suites at The Wharf in Orange Beach. Employers were hoping for a good turnout so they could fill positions in Baldwin County.

“Right now worse than ever it’s very tough to find any help,” said one employer.

Restaurant, entertainment and store owners at The Wharf say it’s been tough finding employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Anybody that would like to apply we have so many different moving parts that we could find somewhere for them and guarantee them a long career with us,” said Greg Schwartz with LocalLifeUSA.com.

The employers expect a larger turnout later in the day. The job fair runs through 7 p.m. Wednesday night.

A business not at today’s job fair, but one that is getting creative with their employee search, is Shrimp Basket. They’ve decided to give away a new SUV to a top employee later this year, hoping it’ll bring in more hires.

“Right now we’re seeing that it’s very difficult to get employees to come out and apply, so we were on a meeting one day and everybody said what can we do and somebody in the office said okay why don’t we raffle something big and somebody said okay how about a car,” said HR Director Jose Contreras.

Shrimp Basket owns and operates 20 locations across the south and they have plans of opening a new restaurant soon, but specifics haven’t been made public yet. Contreras says finding good help has been a problem for months, but he’s hoping the new incentive can change that.

“This incentive is not only to attract, it is also to retain. We’re looking for people who would like to make a career,” he added.

Some of the employers looking for help at The Wharf include Local Life OBA, The Wharf Restaurant Group, The Wharf Amphitheater, AMC Theatres, Murder Point Oysters, The Wharf – Attractions and Build-A-Bear.