FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – On any given day there’s traffic moving up and down Fairhope Ave.

“It’s just such a beautiful place to be and spend time with your family, your friends, visit the shops, shop, eat and stroll around,” said Stephanie Reeves who owns two shops downtown.

Reeves knows she’s in a prime location, but she supports a change that could bring more customers downtown on the first Friday night of each month during the First Friday Art Walk. Her two stores aren’t open at night, but she likes the idea.

“I feel like if we close the street off it would create a more friendly environment, maybe some other stores would open and would see they’ll get some business from customers who might not be the ones who come during the daytime that would come back and support our stores,” Reeves explained.

She and other business owners have signed a petition asking city council members to vote on closing Fairhope Ave. each month during the event. Right now the only street closure on First Friday Art Walk night is De La Mare Ave.

“We really want to open up the streets and kind of facilitate the same kind of festivities. We just really didn’t feel that it was fair for De Le Mare Ave. to have kind of that monopoly on our Fairhope First Friday evening,” said Todd Seeley who owns Gallery By The Bay.

Some city leaders worry closing Fairhope Ave. will take away from parking downtown, but the parking garage behind those shops will still be open.

The idea would be to close Fairhope Ave. beginning at 5 p.m. on the night of the art walk and reopen it once the event wraps up. Right now, the council hasn’t received any opposition from downtown businesses.

“The cars are still on our road and people don’t think to come and shop with us. They go to De La Mare Ave. and they think that’s it,” said business owner Laura Fletcher.

Further discussions are expected during the next council meeting, but if approved the street closure could start with the First Friday Art Walk event in June.