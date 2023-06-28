SILVERHILL, Ala. (WKRG) – Folks coming to and from Silverhill are greeted with something new this month.

“Quint and Mary had this vision of giving a mural to our town, Silverhill. Kind of something that preserved the history of it,” said artist Brian Argo.

A passion project was the perfect fit for business owners Mary and Quint Tribe who want to showcase a little bit of Silverhill history out front.

“This building was built in 1910. We found this picture of this store and the old hotel right beside it and just like this would be amazing if we could put that on the wall of our building,” said Quint Tribe.

They took that vision to local artist Brian Argo at the town’s Heritage Day Festival earlier this year. “And we asked him you know hey man is there any way you could do something like this and he’s like yeah,” Tribe explained.

So, Brian got to work spending 30 long hours painting this mural on the old Silverhill Motor Co. building facing Highway 104. He used a projector to sketch it all out on brick before grabbing his brush to take us back in time.

“I think I just get lost in the joy of getting to do this,” Argo said.

He typically paints on canvas and says he’s never taken on a project like this. “It’s something for everybody. It’s not something that’s simply in someone’s house. Everybody can see it and enjoy it,” he added.

The project was just completed last week and already Brian says he’s received a call from another business owner in the area wanting to showcase his work on their building, too. “love the challenge of this kind of work, I really do,” Argo said.