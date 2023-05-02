GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — As the saying goes, nothing good ever happens at a bar after midnight. That’s the case for Cohiba Dunes Cigar Bar in Gulf Shores.

In the last five years, the Gulf Shores Police Department has received 181 service calls. Deputy Chief Dan Netemeyer, with Gulf Shores Police Department says the bar has a past.

“We have had a shooting there, we had some drug incidents there, we have had some significant resisting incidents involving officers, where people were resisting officers,” Netemeyer said.

Among the 181 calls, Netemeyer says 27 of those were disturbances, 12 were assaults and 23 were domestic violence fights.

Netemeyer said it was time for the establishment to make some changes in order to stay open and reduce the number of calls.

“Enchanced security, they have to wand patrons coming in,” said Netemeyer. “They also had some incidents and some gang graffiti that was left on one of the walls, motorcycle gang graffiti. So they now decided to screen their patrons a little better than what they had been doing and as a result, the calls for service have significantly dropped.”

The owner, Tucker Adcock, sent WKRG a statement about the new changes.

“We are all very happy we could get the place turned around,” said Adcock. “We owe a very big thank you to the entire team for coming in and playing a huge role in getting us where we are today. We are excited for this Summer and the fun we plan to have this year.”